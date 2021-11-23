Comanche Nation Entertainment to host upcoming toy drive

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Cares will host a Toy Drive ahead of the holidays.

Comanche Cares is a community giving initiative by Comanche Nation Entertainment.

The toy drive will be open at all Comanche Nation Entertainment properties on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 10 p.m. Nov. 30 through Dec. 16.

Those properties include Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton, Comanche Star Casino in Walters, Comanche Red River Casino in Devol and Comanche Spur Casino in Elgin.

Guests at those casinos can donate new and unwrapped toys at drop-off locations.

According to officials with Comanche Nation Entertainment, those who donate a toy valued between $5 and $25 can show their receipt to receive double their donation in Comanche Credit.

Last year, more than $20,000 in toy donations were distributed across the area and Comanche Nation Entertainment was also able to give $46,856 in credit to those who took part.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.