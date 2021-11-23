DONATIONS NEEDED: Comanche Co. Sheriff beats cancer, continues 32-year holiday tradition

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After a battle with cancer, Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley is still on the job trying to help the community ahead of the holidays, but this year he needs your help.

For 32 consecutive years, Sheriff Kenny Stradley and the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office have given turkeys, hams and toys away to people in need.

“The joy I get is being able to help other people,” Stradley said.

This year has been a new challenge.

“This year is a different year for me. I’ve been down, I’ve had cancer, but the Lord has restored me, I’m back, I’m back here to work for the people and I love what I do,” Stradley said.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Stradley and his team gave turkeys and grocery store gift cards to over 100 people.

“Discount Foods at 14th and Lee jumped in and helped us. It’s just neat to knock on somebody’s door and they come to the door, some people don’t even know it’s coming and that’s really cool. I’ve seen people start crying, some people say we would have never had anything,” Stradley said.

But they need help to do it again at Christmas.

“The only way we can do that is the good Lord helping us or inspiring people to give us money where we can do it. There are some years it’s awful thin, but the Lord always provides. Some years we get a lot but this year we’re a little thin. But the Lord will provide, he will inspire the people to help us,” Stradley said.

Stradley said helping others is a big part of the job.

“I believe in what I do. I believe in law enforcement getting the bad guys as the little kids would say. But I also believe law enforcement should care and want to help you. I’ve always said I like when we pull up somewhere and the bad guy on one side of the street says oh heck, it’s the county, they’re going to get us. And the good people on the other side of the street say it’s the county, they’ll help us,” Stradley said.

He hopes people will give not to just his department, but to anyone in need.

“All of this goes together, the more the merrier we can help. We’re not asking just to give to us. we’re just saying step up and help somebody. Even if it’s their neighbor that lives next door to you and isn’t going to have nothing. If you don’t want them to see you, just take it over and set it on the porch. We’ve got some problems going on in America but we’re really Americans and let’s help each other. That’s what it’s all about,” Stradley said.

And as he works his way back to full strength, Stradley wants to send a simple thank you.

“I thank the people that have prayed for me being sick. I want to thank them very, very much. I’m here because of your prayers, the Lord granted your prayers. Thank you,” Stradley said.

If you’d like to donate, you can take money, hams or new toys to the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office at the Court house. Stradley and his team will make sure they get delivered to people in need right here in our community.

