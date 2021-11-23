Expert Connections
Duncan Rotary will host Christmas auction

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Rotary President Nate Schacht joined 7News to discuss an upcoming Annual Christmas Auction which takes place Nov. 29 through Dec. 3.

The event will run nightly from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

The auction can be watched live on the Duncan Rotary Christmas Auction Facebook or on YouTube here.

The event will help kids stay warm this Christmas.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

