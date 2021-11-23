Duncan Rotary will host Christmas auction

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Rotary President Nate Schacht joined 7News to discuss an upcoming Annual Christmas Auction which takes place Nov. 29 through Dec. 3.

The event will run nightly from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

The auction can be watched live on the Duncan Rotary Christmas Auction Facebook or on YouTube here.

The event will help kids stay warm this Christmas.

