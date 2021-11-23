FBI warns of online scams ahead of holidays

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma City FBI Division is warning the public of online scams ahead of the holidays.

According to the FBI, Oklahomans lost more than $26 million due to online scams in 2020.

They said the two most common scams around the holidays are non-delivery and non-payment crimes.

Non-delivery scams involve people buying items online and then never receiving them, while non-payment scams involve goods being shipped to someone and them never paying the seller.

Those scams alone cost Oklahomans $1.7 million last year, according to the FBI.

The FBI also said to look out for products being misrepresented on auction sites or sellers asking you to pay with a pre-paid card.

If you find yourself to be the victim of a scam, the FBI said to call your credit card company or bank to dispute any suspicious charges and contact local law enforcement.

