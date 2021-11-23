Expert Connections
FBI warns of online scams ahead of holidays

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning people to look out for scams online this holiday...
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning people to look out for scams online this holiday season.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma City FBI Division is warning the public of online scams ahead of the holidays.

According to the FBI, Oklahomans lost more than $26 million due to online scams in 2020.

They said the two most common scams around the holidays are non-delivery and non-payment crimes.

Non-delivery scams involve people buying items online and then never receiving them, while non-payment scams involve goods being shipped to someone and them never paying the seller.

Those scams alone cost Oklahomans $1.7 million last year, according to the FBI.

The FBI also said to look out for products being misrepresented on auction sites or sellers asking you to pay with a pre-paid card.

If you find yourself to be the victim of a scam, the FBI said to call your credit card company or bank to dispute any suspicious charges and contact local law enforcement.

