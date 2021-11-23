First Alert Forecast | 11/23AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Tuesday! It’s another cold start to the day with temperatures into the 30s and 40s. Wind chill values are a few degrees below the air temperature, so the heavy jacket will be needed before heading out the door. With the sunshine and southerly winds, today will be unseasonably warm! Temperatures for most, if not all of Texoma, will warm into the low to mid 70s! This is 10 to 15 degrees above average for end of November standards. South to southwest winds will be sustained at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the mid to upper 20s. With the sunshine, dry conditions, southerly winds and low relative humidity, this will combine to create near-critical fire danger this afternoon for most of the area.

Later tonight, expect cloud cloud to increase allowing for temperatures to only fall into the upper 40s and low 50s by tomorrow morning. There’s been no major chances to the short term forecast. Tomorrow will be cloudy and warm. Despite the cloud cover, highs will still warm into the upper 60s to low 70s. South to southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.

A cold front will move in late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Ahead of the front, some moisture will return across the Southern Plains. Dewpoints are looking to jump from the 20s/ 30s (wicked dry air) where they stand now into the low to mid 50s (slightly humid air), especially along and south of I-44. With the passing of a cold front, this will influence the potential for showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. No severe weather is anticipated just a few rumbles of thunder.

Thanksgiving day: Temperatures will start out in the upper 30s to low 40s with wind chills into the 30s. Cloud cover will dissipate throughout the day so look for mostly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. It’ll be breezy behind the front with winds out of the north at 10 to 20mph. Gusts will be higher. Not only will the front bring the strong north winds, also expect a much cooler airmass too! We’re looking at highs by mid afternoon only rising into the low to mid 50s.

Normal temperatures will return by the weekend. Friday will warm into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Over the weekend look for mostly sunny skies both days with highs in the mid 60s.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

