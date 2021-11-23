Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Flames and heavy smoke seen from Tuesday morning Lawton fire

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in the 3100 block of Northwest Liberty avenue.

The call came in just after 6:15 Tuesday morning. You can see on your screen and as we captured live on Good Morning Texoma this morning how bad the fire was burning through the roof of the house.

Information is limited at this time but you can count on your 7News team to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: FBI, Comanche Nation Police investigating body found on tribal land
Police are looking for a suspect who they say broke into the Great Plains Technology Center.
Police looking for Great Plains Technology Center break-in suspect
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Comanche County Commissioners on Monday approved a bonus for workers who worked between April...
Comanche County Commissioners approve pandemic bonuses
Lawton Police are looking for suspects in a stolen credit card case.
Lawton Police looking for suspects in stolen credit card case

Latest News

Lawton fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in the 3100 block of Northwest...
Flames and heavy smoke seen from Tuesday morning Lawton fire
With the sunshine and southerly winds, today will be unseasonably warm! Temperatures for most,...
First Alert Forecast | 11/23AM
Community members of Southwest Oklahoma are able to give back this season with a variety of...
Give-back events take place around Southwest Oklahoma
Essential employees of Comanche County will receive hazard pay.
Hazard pay approved for Comanche County employees