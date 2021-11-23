Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Former Vinita pastor facing federal charges for sexual abuse of minors

Roy Edward Williams was charged with Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country among...
Roy Edward Williams was charged with Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country among other charges.(Mayes County Sheriff's Office)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINITA, Okla. (KSWO) - A former preacher from Vinita has been indicted for sexually abusing five minors between the ages of 7 and 16.

Roy Edward Williams was charged with Coercion and Enticement of a Minor in Indian Country, Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country, Abusive Sexual Contact of a Minor Between 12 and 16 Years Old and Possession of Child Pornography.

According to acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson, the crimes are alleged to have been committed between November 2002 and December 2018 while Williams was a member and preacher at Bunker Hill Baptist in Vinita.

According to the indictment, Williams also took sexually explicit photos of several victims, paid or offered something of value to several victims after the sexual abuse and threatened victims to prevent them from reporting abuse.

Investigators said Williams was also found to have child pornography in his possession on June 24, 2019.

He was previously charged in Craig County District Court, but charges were dismissed in April 2021 as a result of the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision due to Williams being a Cherokee citizen and the alleged crimes happening within the Cherokee Nation Reservation.

The Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s Office filed tribal charges against him in April and the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed charges this week.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: FBI, Comanche Nation Police investigating body found on tribal land
Police are looking for a suspect who they say broke into the Great Plains Technology Center.
Police looking for Great Plains Technology Center break-in suspect
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Comanche County Commissioners on Monday approved a bonus for workers who worked between April...
Comanche County Commissioners approve pandemic bonuses
Lawton Police are looking for suspects in a stolen credit card case.
Lawton Police looking for suspects in stolen credit card case

Latest News

DONATIONS NEEDED: Comanche Co. Sheriff beats cancer, continues 32-year holiday tradition
After a battle with cancer, Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley is still on the job trying...
DONATIONS NEEDED: Comanche Co. Sheriff beats cancer, continues 32-year holiday tradition
Duncan Rotary President Nate Schacht gives details on Annual Christmas Auction.
Duncan Rotary will host Christmas auction
Lawton Hawks plan to travel to Orlando, Fla. for pee-wee football nationals.
Lawton pee-wee football team needs help getting to nationals