Former Vinita pastor facing federal charges for sexual abuse of minors

VINITA, Okla. (KSWO) - A former preacher from Vinita has been indicted for sexually abusing five minors between the ages of 7 and 16.

Roy Edward Williams was charged with Coercion and Enticement of a Minor in Indian Country, Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country, Abusive Sexual Contact of a Minor Between 12 and 16 Years Old and Possession of Child Pornography.

According to acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson, the crimes are alleged to have been committed between November 2002 and December 2018 while Williams was a member and preacher at Bunker Hill Baptist in Vinita.

According to the indictment, Williams also took sexually explicit photos of several victims, paid or offered something of value to several victims after the sexual abuse and threatened victims to prevent them from reporting abuse.

Investigators said Williams was also found to have child pornography in his possession on June 24, 2019.

He was previously charged in Craig County District Court, but charges were dismissed in April 2021 as a result of the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision due to Williams being a Cherokee citizen and the alleged crimes happening within the Cherokee Nation Reservation.

The Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s Office filed tribal charges against him in April and the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed charges this week.

