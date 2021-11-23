Give-back events take place around Southwest Oklahoma

SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - Community members have several chances to give back to those in need this holiday season.

Events include:

USO will host a drive thru Fueling the Forces Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 11:30 a.m. The event is open to the public and will take place at 1130 Gore. Visit their Facebook for more information.

The Hungry Hearts dinner will be on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25. The event is being held at the Hungry Hearts Ministry at 605 SW 11th Street, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The ministry is still looking for volunteers for the event, but can only allow those who sign up due to COVID-19. More information can be found here.

On Nov. 27 is Small Business Saturday where community members are asked to shop small and help local businesses.

From Nov. 29 through Dec. 11 My Little Pearl Bowtique in Elgin will be hosting a toy drive. Those interested can also stop by to meet Santa on Dec. 11. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

Wilmes Chevrolet of Altus, is gearing up to help DHS children receive bikes for Christmas for the 7th year. Those who wish to donate may drop off a bike or money donation at 2215 E. Broadway in Altus until Dec. 16. More information can be found here.

On Tuesday, Dec. 16, House of Bread Ministries in Lawton will be hosting sign-ups for their Hope for Christmas program at the Owen Multipurpose Center. The program, similar to the Angel Tree program and is designed to get gifts for everyone from young children to seniors. Those interested can call 580-280-9920.

