Gov. Stitt signs redistricting into law

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has signed into law new maps for Oklahoma’s five congressional districts and one new district map for the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

According to Governor Stitt’s office, the new congressional maps keep nearly 90% of Oklahomans in the same districts as well as major military bases.

Governor Stitt signed the following legislation:

SB 1X, which sets the State Senate district boundaries based on 2020 Census data and also establishes residency requirements for the 2022 election,

SB 2X, which adjusts requirements for county commissioners for the 2022 by requiring those candidates to be a registered voter in the district,

SB 4X, which directs county election boards to conduct regular or special elections after April 5, 2022 to permit the Election Board time to implement the provisions of redistricting,

SB 5X, which adjusts political party registration requirements for candidates by allowing them to register under their political affiliation in their district by Dec. 31, 2021 to run for office in 2022,

HB 1001, which creates the State House of Representatives Redistricting Act of 2021, setting State House district boundaries based on 2020 Census data,

and HB 1002, which creates the Oklahoma Congressional Redistricting Act of 2021, which re-establishes the boundaries of the state’s five Congressional districts.

