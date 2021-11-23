Hazard pay approved for Comanche County employees

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - All essential employees of Comanche County who worked between April 2020 and May 2021 will receive a bonus.

The bonus will be in the amount of $3 per hour that was worked during that time period.

These bonuses were possible due to federal funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Employees can expect to see the increase within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.