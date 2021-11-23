Lawton non-profit collects over 4,000 pounds of food for Thanksgiving boxes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton non-profit is filling boxes with over 4000 pounds of food this week to give to families in need for Thanksgiving.

The Might Community Development and Resource Center offers classes for adults, teens and children, and 97% of the families they serve are low income.

Administrators challenged the classes to raise 2,000 pounds of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and other holiday goodies this year.

Founder Bernita Taylor said the group more than doubled that amount after 7NEWS shared the story last Sunday, plus cash donations.

“It was, first of all, for our families to understand that they can give too, they can be a blessing too and they have stepped up to the plate, and they have done that and they enjoyed it and they loved it and they want to do even more,” Taylor said.

They also wanted to reach families who may feel uncomfortable going to a food bank, so they asked the families at Might to make a list of people they knew were in need.

Now 50 families will have meals, not only for Thanksgiving, but enough to feed them for the entire week.

Taylor said food is still coming in and what’s left will go to the Salvation Army food pantry. Then they’ll save some to make up Christmas boxes next month.

