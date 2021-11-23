Lawton pee-wee football team needs help getting to nationals

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local pee-wee football team has qualified to go to nationals in Orlando, but they need Lawton’s help to get there.

The Lawton Hawks placed first in a tournament in Chickasha, which gave them a guaranteed spot in Orlando, Florida for Nationals.

This is the first year for the team to participate in tackle football, so they practiced 4 to 5 times a week to get ready for the season.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the 8 year old co-ed team to represent Lawton.

Alexa Hufnagel of the parent committee said they are asking for the community’s help by donating to their GoFundMe page.

”even if it’s a dollar, it helps get them there,” Hufnagel said. “Granted, I know it’s holiday season, not everyone wants to spend some money. But, whatever anyone can do and is willing to do, we so much appreciate it.”

Some of the parents will also be setting up at the stop & shop local event happening this Saturday at the Hilton to take donations, and selling items as well.

All proceeds will be going towards the trip.

GoFundMe link

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.