Might Community Development and Resource Center reaches food drive goal

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton nonprofit is filling boxes with over 4,000 pounds of food this week to give to families in need for Thanksgiving.

We first told you about the Might Community Development and Resource Center last Sunday.

They offer classes for adults, teens and children and 97 percent of the families they serve are low income.

Administrators challenged the classes to raise 2,000 pounds of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and other holiday goodies this year.

She said they wanted to teach the families that everyone in the community has a need.

