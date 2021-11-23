VA Presumptive Conditions Campaign takes place late November

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Mary Culley with the VA Office of Tribal Government Relations, and Mat Bisbee with the Lawton Indian Hospital, joined 7News to talk about their upcoming Presumptive Conditions Event.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Lawton Indian Health Service and the Fort Sill Apache Tribe of Oklahoma will host the VA Presumptive Conditions Campaign Event.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the Fort Sill Apache Tribe Convention Center in Lawton .

The event is free. COVID and flu vaccines and the COVID booster shot will be available.

