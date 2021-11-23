Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

VA Presumptive Conditions Campaign takes place late November

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Mary Culley with the VA Office of Tribal Government Relations, and Mat Bisbee with the Lawton Indian Hospital, joined 7News to talk about their upcoming Presumptive Conditions Event.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Lawton Indian Health Service and the Fort Sill Apache Tribe of Oklahoma will host the VA Presumptive Conditions Campaign Event.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the Fort Sill Apache Tribe Convention Center in Lawton .

The event is free. COVID and flu vaccines and the COVID booster shot will be available.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: FBI, Comanche Nation Police investigating body found on tribal land
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Police are looking for a suspect who they say broke into the Great Plains Technology Center.
Police looking for Great Plains Technology Center break-in suspect
Comanche County Commissioners on Monday approved a bonus for workers who worked between April...
Comanche County Commissioners approve pandemic bonuses
Lawton Police are looking for suspects in a stolen credit card case.
Lawton Police looking for suspects in stolen credit card case

Latest News

Might Community Development reaches their food drive goal and begins to fill boxes.
Might Community Development and Resource Center reaches food drive goal
Might Community Development reaches their food drive goal and begins to fill boxes.
Might non profit reaches food drive goal
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Strong cold front Wednesday night ushers in a chilly Thanksgiving Day
VA Presumptive Conditions Campaign takes place late November