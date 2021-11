LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 545 new Coronavirus cases and 33 new deaths from the virus on Wednesday.

So far, 11,847 people in the state have died from the virus in Oklahoma.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 807.

There are currently 8,730 active cases of the virus statewide.

