7News First Alert Weather: Strong front brings a few showers/storms late tomorrow night

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly cloudy and mild for this time of year with lows falling into the low 50s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph.

On Wednesday, little-to-no sunshine with an approaching cold front increasing the chance for a few showers/storms during the evening and overnight hours. We have gone 21 consecutive days without measurable rainfall in the city of Lawton. Highs will top out in the low 70s and winds will remain out of the south at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts.

On Thanksgiving, a cold air mass will settle in and skies will gradually become sunny. Temperatures will only warm into the low 50s with wind chills in the low-to-mid 40s during the day.

A widespread freeze is expected on Friday morning with temperatures starting out in the upper 20s and low 30s. A warming trend will start by Friday afternoon with temperatures rebounding back into the low 60s. Another reinforcing front will arrive on Sunday morning keeping cool fall temperatures around.

