Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Strong front brings a few showers/storms late tomorrow night

Chilly Thanksgiving Day with highs in the low 50s
By Noel Rehm
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly cloudy and mild for this time of year with lows falling into the low 50s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph.

On Wednesday, little-to-no sunshine with an approaching cold front increasing the chance for a few showers/storms during the evening and overnight hours. We have gone 21 consecutive days without measurable rainfall in the city of Lawton. Highs will top out in the low 70s and winds will remain out of the south at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts.

On Thanksgiving, a cold air mass will settle in and skies will gradually become sunny. Temperatures will only warm into the low 50s with wind chills in the low-to-mid 40s during the day.

A widespread freeze is expected on Friday morning with temperatures starting out in the upper 20s and low 30s. A warming trend will start by Friday afternoon with temperatures rebounding back into the low 60s. Another reinforcing front will arrive on Sunday morning keeping cool fall temperatures around.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: FBI, Comanche Nation Police investigating body found on tribal land
Police are looking for a suspect who they say broke into the Great Plains Technology Center.
Police looking for Great Plains Technology Center break-in suspect
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Comanche County Commissioners on Monday approved a bonus for workers who worked between April...
Comanche County Commissioners approve pandemic bonuses
Lawton Police are looking for suspects in a stolen credit card case.
Lawton Police looking for suspects in stolen credit card case

Latest News

Krista Ratliff discusses the importance to shop local this holiday season.
Importance of shopping local during the holidays
Health experts are worried about a potential spike in coronavirus and flu cases with the...
Holiday season draws Covid and flu concern
Starting Nov. 30, you can bring toys in on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and redeem up to...
Comanche Nation Casino prepares to kick off annual toy drive
Not much is known about Stokely other than he was an Oklahoman who fought in the Vietnam war,...
Veteran with no family laid to rest at Fort Sill National Cemetery