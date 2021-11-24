7News First Alert Weather: Unseasonably cool Thanksgiving with a widespread freeze on Black Friday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, the slim hope for rain comes to an end overnight with a gradual decrease in cloud cover before sunrise. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s. Winds will be strong out of the north behind the front at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Wind chills will be in the upper 20s and low 30s by the time you get the turkey on the smoker. It will be a chilly Thanksgiving afternoon with highs only topping out in the low 50s. Skies will become mostly sunny and winds will be out of the north at 10-20 mph.

A widespread freeze is expected on Friday morning with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and low 30s. This will likely cause damage to any tender plants and covering exposed pipes is recommended.

Another cold front arrives late Saturday night bringing the chance for a stray shower or two mainly for areas south of the Red River. Once the front moves through dry and cool air will be reinforced on Sunday. Temperatures will rebound in the low 70s as a ridge of high pressure expands across the Southern Plains early next week.

