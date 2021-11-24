Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Deer breaks into Tennessee elementary school, gets stuck inside

By Michael Warrick
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) – A deer made an unannounced visit to a school in Tennessee this week. The buck crashed through an emergency exit at Westside Elementary and got stuck inside.

“When I walked in the school they said, ‘He’s really cute,’ and I said, ‘What do you mean, he?’ Thinking it was a doe, a female deer, and not a buck. Once I found out it was a buck and I saw it in the classroom, I was like, ‘This is gonna be hard,’” said Kaleb Stratton with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Stratton was called in to escort the unwanted and unharmed classmate back to the wild.

The deer probably didn’t show to the school to learn, and instead, most likely went crashing into the classroom in hot pursuit of a girlfriend since it’s mating season.

“They’re just running crazy,” Stratton explained. “It’s not just in Roberston County, it’s all over the state of Tennessee.”

The buck knocked over a few tables and chairs, but he was not injured.

He was later lured outside the building before he ran back into the woods.

Copyright 2021 WSMV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: FBI, Comanche Nation Police investigating body found on tribal land
Lawton fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in the 3100 block of Northwest...
UPDATE: Extensive damage reported in early morning house fire
Isaiah Carpenter
Burglary suspect accused of attacking detention officers in Stephens County
After a battle with cancer, Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley is still on the job trying...
DONATIONS NEEDED: Comanche Co. Sheriff beats cancer, continues 32-year holiday tradition
Lawton Hawks plan to travel to Orlando, Fla. for pee-wee football nationals.
Lawton pee-wee football team needs help getting to nationals

Latest News

LIVE: Verdict in trial of Ahmaud Arbery's death
The buck knocked over a few tables and chairs, but he was not injured. He was later lured...
Deer breaks into Tennessee elementary school, gets stuck inside
FILE - The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.
Many environmentalists back Biden’s move to tap oil reserve
We’ll see cloudy skies all day but despite the extra cloud cover, high temperatures this...
First Alert Forecast | 11/24AM