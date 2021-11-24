Expert Connections
Comanche Nation Casino prepares to kick off annual toy drive

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation Casino is kicking off their annual toy drive next week to make the holidays a little brighter for some lucky kiddos.

Each year, the casino collects toys to give to local churches, sheriff’s and fire departments for distribution.

Starting Nov. 30, you can bring toys in on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and redeem up to $50 in Comanche Nation credit to use at the casino when you present your receipt.

The CEO Mia Tahdooahnippah said the event is her favorite way to give back to the community.

“We just feel like every child deserves to unwrap a gift during the holiday season,” she said. “We believe in Comanche strong, community strong and stronger together.”

For the last two years, Comanche Cares has collected over $200,000 dollars in toys for children in southwest Oklahoma.

Toys donated must be new and the promotion runs until Dec. 16.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

