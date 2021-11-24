Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Family identifies woman found dead in Lawton

The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Family members of the woman found dead north of Cache Road in Lawton earlier this week have identified her as Daisy Burgess.

Burgess was found dead on tribal land in Lawton Monday, and the FBI as well as the Comanche Nation Police are investigating.

A cause of death has not been determined.

7News has reached out to the FBI to get further details but were told there are no updates.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: FBI, Comanche Nation Police investigating body found on tribal land
Isaiah Carpenter
Stephens County burglary suspect charged with murder in Comanche County
Lawton fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in the 3100 block of Northwest...
UPDATE: Extensive damage reported in early morning house fire
After a battle with cancer, Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley is still on the job trying...
DONATIONS NEEDED: Comanche Co. Sheriff beats cancer, continues 32-year holiday tradition
Isaiah Carpenter
Burglary suspect accused of attacking detention officers in Stephens County

Latest News

Unemployment continues to drop in Oklahoma
So far, 11,847 people in the state have died from the virus in Oklahoma.
545 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
Isaiah Carpenter
Stephens County burglary suspect charged with murder in Comanche County
Thanksgiving meals are being prepped for Thursday across southwest Oklahoma.
Free Thanksgiving meals prepared across southwest Oklahoma