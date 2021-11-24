First Alert Forecast | 11/24AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s a very mild start to this Wednesday morning! The 24 hour temperature change ranges from 15 to 25 degrees warmer with everyone waking up to the 50s and 60s. So the light jacket will suffice as you’re heading out the door. We’ll see cloudy skies all day but despite the extra cloud cover, high temperatures this afternoon will still warm into the upper 60s north, mid to upper 70s south. Winds will be breezy out of the south to southwest at 10 to 20mph. Gusts could be as high as the low 30s.

A cold front will move in later today providing parts of Texoma the chance for isolated to scattered showers. Rain will become more widespread after 6PM as the focus of precipitation will shift south and east of I-44 later tonight. Upper level forecasts suggest some instability being present, so a few thunderstorms are possible but no severe weather is anticipated. Rain showers may linger after midnight but most of the rain will exit with the passing cold front. The cold front will not only bring rain chances but also gusty north winds. Look for sustained winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts higher.

By tomorrow morning, temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. Wind chill values will drop into the low 30s. As the day goes on and thanksgiving festivities are happening, clouds will taper off. By the afternoon look for mostly sunny skies with highs only in the mid 50s. North winds will stay at 10 to 20mph.

In wake of the front, Friday morning is going to be cold! Overnight lows/ morning temperatures will tank into the mid 20s. So if you wind yourself out and out Friday morning, you’ll need the heavy jacket and a few layers. By Friday afternoon, highs will return to the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.

Saturday morning won’t as cold but still look for morning temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. No additional rain chances are expected heading into the weekend with highs on Saturday rising into the upper 60s to low 70s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph will turn northerly as another cold front passes by. As mentioned previously, this frontal passage will remain dry.

On Sunday will see mid 60s with daytime highs with light north winds at 5 to 15mph. Also look for a mix of sun and clouds.

Early next week will start off with seasonable temperatures and dry conditions. However, models are suggesting a wave of energy moving in by the mid week which could bring rain chances for part of the Sooner State.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.