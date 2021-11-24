Free Thanksgiving meals prepared across southwest Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There will be several free Thanksgiving meals available to those who need them across southwest Oklahoma this Thursday.

Here are just a few of those:

Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal including turkey, dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce and rolls along with a dessert and drink. The meal will be available Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 605 SW 11th St.

VFW Post 5263 will also be holding a Thanksgiving meal Thursday. They’re inviting everyone to come out and bring a dish to add to the potluck. If you don’t want to stay, you can just drop a dish off as a way to show support to your local veterans. The potluck is happening at noon at 103 NE 20th St.

The First Baptist Church in Marlow will be holding its Thanksgiving meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will be at the Marlow First Life Center which is on 4th street. If you aren’t able to make it to the actual location they will also be doing deliveries. You can give them a call at 580-658-5413.

For people in Altus, The Salvation Army will also be having a Thanksgiving dinner. Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their location on North Park. It is first come, first serve and no RSVP will be required. The meal will be free.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.