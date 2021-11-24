Importance of shopping local during the holidays

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The big box stores around town tend to be the main attraction when it comes to black Friday, and holiday shopping in general.

But you may just find what you’re looking for in Lawton’s locally owned stores.

Owner of Edward’s Men’s wear Eddie Hamira said he has a good customer base.

”We are native Lawtonians, born and raised here, my shop anyway,” Hamira said. “But there are many stores in this town that are small business owned and if you support locally, you support your town.”

President and CEO of Chambers of Commerce Krista Ratliff said it’s so important to shop local and keep our dollars local, too.

Your support keeps their doors open, and our community employed.

”Over 50 percent of people are employed by small businesses, and if we want to keep our people employed,” Ratliff said. “We currently have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, we want to continue that trend.”

Grow the 580 is a program that encourages local spending, and was created by the Chamber to help local businesses during the pandemic.

”It’s a community currency based program,” Ratliff said. “It’s a gift certificate that you can buy, and then redeem at over 35 local participating merchants. Instead of buying and Amazon gift card or a general AMEX gift card that has an activation fee, consider Grow the 580, so that those dollars can be kept local for our small businesses.”

This can be an easily holiday gift, and it’ll encourage the recipient to spend those dollars within our community.

To take a look at the 35 merchants included in the Grow the 580 program, click the link.

