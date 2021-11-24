Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Legal experts see case for intent in Waukesha parade crash

Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of at least five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade.(Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The man accused of plowing his SUV into a parade of Christmas marchers could have turned down a side street but didn’t. Once he passed it, he never touched the brakes — barreling through and leaving bodies in his wake, according to a criminal complaint. No motive has been given for Darrell Brooks Jr., the suspect in the suburban Milwaukee crash Sunday that killed six people and injured more than 60 others, but it may not matter if he goes to trial. Experts say the evidence strongly supports intentional homicide charges that would mean life in prison. His attorneys cautioned people not to judge the case before all facts are known.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: FBI, Comanche Nation Police investigating body found on tribal land
Isaiah Carpenter
Stephens County burglary suspect charged with murder in Comanche County
Lawton fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in the 3100 block of Northwest...
UPDATE: Extensive damage reported in early morning house fire
After a battle with cancer, Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley is still on the job trying...
DONATIONS NEEDED: Comanche Co. Sheriff beats cancer, continues 32-year holiday tradition
Isaiah Carpenter
Burglary suspect accused of attacking detention officers in Stephens County

Latest News

First Alert Weather 5PM
7News First Alert Weather: Unseasonably cool Thanksgiving with a widespread freeze on Black Friday morning
Liberty Theatre in Carnegie reopens after doors close for 18 months.
Oklahoma’s longest continuously running theater reopens after pandemic
Kat Funaki and Alberto Rivas, co-founders of Stop and Shop Local, discuss this weekend's...
Stop and Shop Local takes place this weekend
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
Fed officials express resolve to address inflation risks