Oklahomans traveling ahead of Thanksgiving
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many Oklahomans are hitting the road or flying the friendly skies Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving.
About 30% of Oklahomans are hitting the road compared to the nearly 20% from last year, according to AAA.
The main reason the other 70% of people said they weren’t going anywhere was due to gas prices.
For those flying, last Friday and Saturday TSA screened over 4 million people.
