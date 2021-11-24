Oklahomans traveling ahead of Thanksgiving

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many Oklahomans are hitting the road or flying the friendly skies Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving.

About 30% of Oklahomans are hitting the road compared to the nearly 20% from last year, according to AAA.

The main reason the other 70% of people said they weren’t going anywhere was due to gas prices.

For those flying, last Friday and Saturday TSA screened over 4 million people.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.