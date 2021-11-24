Expert Connections
Oklahomans traveling ahead of Thanksgiving

AAA is forecasting this year’s Thanksgiving travel period will be nearly as busy as it was...
AAA is forecasting this year’s Thanksgiving travel period will be nearly as busy as it was before the pandemic, after a sizable slowdown last year.(Live 5 News)
By Chase Scheuer
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many Oklahomans are hitting the road or flying the friendly skies Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving.

About 30% of Oklahomans are hitting the road compared to the nearly 20% from last year, according to AAA.

The main reason the other 70% of people said they weren’t going anywhere was due to gas prices.

For those flying, last Friday and Saturday TSA screened over 4 million people.

