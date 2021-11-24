Expert Connections
Stephens County burglary suspect charged with murder in Comanche County

Isaiah Carpenter
Isaiah Carpenter(Stephens County Sheriff's Office)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man facing several charges in Stephens County for burglary and assaulting detention officers is now facing a charge in Comanche County for murder.

Isaiah Carpenter has been charged with second-degree murder in Comanche County.

According to police, he is accused of attacking his grandmother, Mary Carpenter, at a home on SE Ellsworth in Lawton last week, just hours before his arrest in Stephens County for attempting to break in to a home.

Mary Carpenter later died from her injuries.

Lawton Police said the motive in the attack right now is not known.

They added that once Carpenter is done with his legal proceedings in Stephens County, he’ll be brought to Comanche County to face the second-degree murder charge.

