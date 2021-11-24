Expert Connections
Stop and Shop Local takes place this weekend

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kat Funaki and Alberto Rivas, co-founders of Stop and Shop Local, give details about a Stop and Shop Local shopping event from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 at Hilton Garden Inn in Lawton.

There is a $1 entry fee and will feature of 70 small business.

There will be a North Pole Café hosted by The Perfect Brew, and a silent auction from Family Promise of Lawton.

Santa Houlahan will also be there for pictures from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

It will be a one-stop-shop with music, crafts, raffles and lots of local shopping.

All entry fees, donations and raffle proceeds will be donated to All About Understanding.

