Unemployment continues to drop in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Unemployment numbers continue to go down across Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, for the week ending Nov. 13, initial claims dropped by 192 to 2,020.

Continued claims for that week, meanwhile, dropped from 15,357 the week before to 14,478.

The four-week moving average of continued claims also dropped for the 17th week in a row.

The national advanced figures show initial claims for the week ending Nov. 20 being roughly 199,000. That is a decrease of 71,000 from the week before.

The numbers for Nov. 20 in Oklahoma will be released next week.

