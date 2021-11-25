Basic combat trainees spending the holiday season in the field

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - While most people are gathering with friends and family for the holiday season, a group of basic combat trainees on Fort Sill is spending this season in the field.

Basic combat trainees were fed during their scheduled lunch break, but instead of MREs, trainees were given a warm Thanksgiving meal.

The meal featured ham, dressing, mac and cheese, salad, bread, and a piece of pie.

“It’s a chance to get them some different food, a better treat, and a little more relaxed atmosphere,” Battery Commander Keith Purdy said.

“That meal was pretty solid,” Basic combat trainee Isiah Vaughan said. “I can’t complain that was the best meal we’ve had since we been here.”

Feeding the trainees on Thanksgiving eve is giving drill sergeants the chance to spend time with their families this year.

“I’m extremely excited about it,” Drill Sergeant Scarlet Harris said. “Every day I’m here with the trainees, and we are hitting the ground running hard. So, I finally get to take a break, and spend some time with my family who is ultimately supporting me every day.”

Harris said she plans on spending most of her time off, off of her feet since she spends anywhere from 12 to 14 hours a day standing.

Trainee Vaughan, a Lawton native, said it’s odd being so close to his family and not being able to spend the holiday with them.

“It’s like, you can almost reach it, but it’s still the same as any of these guys it’s no different,” Vaughan said. “You want to be with them, but you can’t. They are so close, but they are always going to be so far away.

Trainee James Gray who is from a small town outside of Augusta, GA said he’s holding up as best as he can being away, but he knows it’s for the best.

“Being away from home it can be difficult for me along with my fellow comrades, but honestly, the thought of bringing home the bacon and actually having a career to be proud of makes it all worth it,” Gray said.

