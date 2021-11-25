Expert Connections
Boy, 3, dies after fall from 17th floor of Chicago building

Police say a 3-year-old boy may have pushed out a window screen in a 17th floor Chicago...
Police say a 3-year-old boy may have pushed out a window screen in a 17th floor Chicago apartment before he fell from the window. He was found in bushes below and pronounced dead at a hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say the death of a 3-year-old boy who died after plunging from the 17th floor window of a Chicago apartment building is being investigated by police and child welfare officials.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the boy Wednesday as Lamar Roach Jr. of Chicago.

Police say the boy may have pushed out a window screen in an apartment Tuesday night before he fell from the window. He was found in bushes below and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the boy’s fatal plunge about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday was being investigated as an accident.

The state’s Department of Children and Family Services is also investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

