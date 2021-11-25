Dealership in need of bike donations

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Wilmes Chevrolet of Altus is gearing up to help spread some Christmas cheer to children in the community.

With the help of Oklahoma DHS, they plan on giving out more than a hundred bikes.

While COVID pumped the brakes on the program for a year, this will be the 7th Christmas that they’ve helped out the community.

“We’re very very excited,” Randy Hamm, general sales manager, said. “We talked to the people at Oklahoma DHS and they are super excited to be able to have this opportunity again this year to go out here and distribute these bikes to local families in need, and make some kids happy this Christmas, it’s a huge deal for us.”

More than 120 bikes have already been donated this year.

While they’re more than happy to take any size bike, Hamm said there’s one age group of kids which shouldn’t be left out when people think about donating.

“We seem to get more bikes donated for the smaller size, and right now bikes are in demand for the bigger size,” he said. “So we’re really looking for bikes for some kids that would be 10, 11, 12, 13 years old. Of course, any donation we will take absolutely, but some bigger bikes would be well appreciated.”

Those interested in donating can drop a bike off, or monetary donations, at Wilmes Dealership located at 2215 east Broadway.

They will be taking donations until Dec. 15.

