Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Dealership in need of bike donations

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Wilmes Chevrolet of Altus is gearing up to help spread some Christmas cheer to children in the community.

With the help of Oklahoma DHS, they plan on giving out more than a hundred bikes.

While COVID pumped the brakes on the program for a year, this will be the 7th Christmas that they’ve helped out the community.

“We’re very very excited,” Randy Hamm, general sales manager, said. “We talked to the people at Oklahoma DHS and they are super excited to be able to have this opportunity again this year to go out here and distribute these bikes to local families in need, and make some kids happy this Christmas, it’s a huge deal for us.”

More than 120 bikes have already been donated this year.

While they’re more than happy to take any size bike, Hamm said there’s one age group of kids which shouldn’t be left out when people think about donating.

“We seem to get more bikes donated for the smaller size, and right now bikes are in demand for the bigger size,” he said. “So we’re really looking for bikes for some kids that would be 10, 11, 12, 13 years old. Of course, any donation we will take absolutely, but some bigger bikes would be well appreciated.”

Those interested in donating can drop a bike off, or monetary donations, at Wilmes Dealership located at 2215 east Broadway.

They will be taking donations until Dec. 15.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
Family identifies woman found dead in Lawton
The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: FBI, Comanche Nation Police investigating body found on tribal land
Isaiah Carpenter
Stephens County burglary suspect charged with murder in Comanche County
Lawton fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in the 3100 block of Northwest...
UPDATE: Extensive damage reported in early morning house fire
After a battle with cancer, Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley is still on the job trying...
DONATIONS NEEDED: Comanche Co. Sheriff beats cancer, continues 32-year holiday tradition

Latest News

Hungry Hearts in Lawton is giving back this year by feeding the community a free Thanksgiving...
Hungry Hearts prep for Thanksgiving meal
While most people are gathering with friends and family for the holiday season, a group of...
Basic combat trainees spending the holiday season in the field
First Alert Weather 5PM
7News First Alert Weather: Unseasonably cool Thanksgiving with a widespread freeze on Black Friday morning
Liberty Theatre in Carnegie reopens after doors close for 18 months.
Historic theatre in Carnegie reopens after closing due to pandemic