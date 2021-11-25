Expert Connections
Fire causes power outages in Lawton

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews, Lawton police and PSO were all out in West Lawton this evening, dealing with a major power outage and a grass fire.

It happened before 6 p.m. near 82nd street and Lee boulevard.

Fire officials said a downed power line sparked a grass fire.

That same downed line caused over 1,000 outages for PSO customers.

Police were on the scene directing traffic while firefighters contained the grass fire.

Right now, it’s unclear what caused the power line to be downed.

You can count on your 7News Team to bring you the latest as we learn more.

