First Alert Forecast | Thanksgiving AM

By Lexie Walker
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It is a cold and windy start to this Thanksgiving morning! Now that the cold front has pushed through, we’re dealing with gusty north winds and a cooler and drier airmass overhead. Winds will be the big weather story for today. We’ve seen gusts so far this morning mainly in the 30s and 40s but some have seen gusts in the low 50s. The winds will stay high through lunchtime sustained at 15 to 25mph out of the north. After lunchtime, winds will die down and clouds are expected to clear out so we’ll see more sunshine too! With the cloud cover, drier/ cooler airmass plus the north winds, daytime highs will only rise in the mid 50s!

With the skies clearing, sufficient radiational cooling will occur overnight. This just means it’s going to be cold to start off your Friday morning! All across, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s overnight. Thankfully, winds will be much lighter but expect wind chill values to be a few degrees below the air temperature.

By tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will rebound into the low 60s to upper 60s from east to west respectively with plenty of sunshine on tap. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15mph.

The weekend, for the most part, is looking to stay dry. With that being said, with a storm system in western Texoma could clip some south of the Red River, with the greatest impacts being our north Texas counties. I’ve added a low end rain chance to account for any precipitation that may fall on Saturday. Otherwise look for mostly sunny skies north with partly cloudy skies south. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s by Saturday afternoon. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.

Come Saturday evening, a weak cold front will move in. This will shift winds to the north. Any Saturday night plans are looking to stay dry but cool. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s by sunrise on Sunday morning. It’ll be a bit cooler on Sunday with highs falling into the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be light and variable.

After the weekend, a dry forecast is expected through the long-term forecast as a ridge of high pressure builds in out west. With heights increasing in the mid-levels, so will high temperatures. By early to mid-next week, they could reach into the low 70s for Monday, Tuesday.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

