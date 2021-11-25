Hungry Hearts prep for Thanksgiving meal

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry Hearts in Lawton is giving back this year by feeding the community a free Thanksgiving meal.

Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry’s founder Adriene Davis, and volunteers have been working around the clock for the last two weeks to prepare for their community Thanksgiving meal.

”It takes a lot of work, from the dicing of the vegetables, such as the onions, the bell peppers and the celery,” Davis said. “From the seasoning of the meats and everything. Just to get prepared and get the broth ready for the dressing. and everything as well.”

Davis said she posted on Facebook, the need for help, and true to the Oklahoma standard, the community showed up.

”The volunteer list immediately filled up,” Davis said. “So, we will have enough volunteers for Thanksgiving. But come on by and say hi. If nothing else, stop by and say hi. Give me my Thanksgiving hug.”

All morning, they have been setting up tables, cutting up vegetables and prepping the dressing.

And some other volunteers dropped off multiple canned goods, potatoes and anything else you would see a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

”It will be baked chicken, turkey, green beans, yams, dressing, and dinner rolls and desserts,” Davis said.

Though seating is limited, everyone is invited, including the homeless, and people who simply don’t want to spend the holiday alone.

Hungry Hearts is offering delivery services for the elderly, disabled and veterans.

Just give them a call at 580-704-9224 to set up a delivery,

Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry in Lawton is at 605 SW 11th Street.

The meal will be served from 10a.m. to 2p.m.

