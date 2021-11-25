Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Latest grab-and-run theft hits Southern California Nordstrom

Police said they responded to a theft at a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
Police said they responded to a theft at a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.(Source: KABC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are hunting for thieves who rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store Wednesday night and ran off with pricey goods.

It’s the latest in a string of organized retail thefts that have hit high-end stores.

Police say five people entered the open Nordstrom shortly before 7 p.m. at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park.

They sprayed the security guard with a chemical and fled with expensive purses, police said.

On Monday, about 20 people smashed their way into another Nordstrom store at The Grove in Los Angeles and fled with about $5,000 worth of goods.

Similar grab-and-run thefts have plagued the San Francisco Bay Area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
Family identifies woman found dead in Lawton
Isaiah Carpenter
Stephens County burglary suspect charged with murder in Comanche County
The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: FBI, Comanche Nation Police investigating body found on tribal land
Liberty Theatre in Carnegie reopens after doors close for 18 months.
Historic theatre in Carnegie reopens after closing due to pandemic
After a battle with cancer, Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley is still on the job trying...
DONATIONS NEEDED: Comanche Co. Sheriff beats cancer, continues 32-year holiday tradition

Latest News

Frozen turkeys sit in a refrigerated case inside a grocery store in Mount Prospect, Ill.,...
Will inflation stay on the menu this holiday season?
Turkey
Will inflation stay on the menu this holiday season?
Police walk by an inflated helium balloon of Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda, from the Star Wars...
Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings
The CDC says 13-percent of the U-S adult population has some form of diabetes.
Medwatch: Small steps, make big differences in diabetes management