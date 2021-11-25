Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Mystery ‘elf’ leaves cash, prizes to spread holiday cheer

By Amanda Alvarado, Nicole Heins and Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The “Ugly Sweater Elf” is spreading holiday cheer with hopes to bring back the Christmas spirit and inspire a pay-it-forward movement, KKTV reported.

The mystery elf is leaving gifts across Colorado Springs, Colo. with a messages that read, “If you found this, it is a gift for you! Please open!”

The “Ugly Sweater Elf” said that this is only the beginning and the gifts will continue to grow in the coming weeks with one grand finale.

“There is a lot of ugliness in the world today; but it doesn’t need to be that way. We can all come together in this effort to make a difference in our great community and beyond. Kindness goes a long way!” the “Ugly Sweater Elf” said.

The mystery elf said he wants to give back.

“That’s really the whole goal is,” the elf said. “This is the time of year when we should be, you know, spreading cheer.”

One recipient of the a mystery gift was a single mother of nine. The mother said she only had $5 and found a gift at a gas station. She received $60.

“It just couldn’t have come at a better time,” she said. “Like, I’m getting all choked up right now thinking about it.”

The mother also said that the “Ugly Sweater Elf” “restored my hope in mankind.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: FBI, Comanche Nation Police investigating body found on tribal land
Isaiah Carpenter
Stephens County burglary suspect charged with murder in Comanche County
Lawton fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in the 3100 block of Northwest...
UPDATE: Extensive damage reported in early morning house fire
After a battle with cancer, Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley is still on the job trying...
DONATIONS NEEDED: Comanche Co. Sheriff beats cancer, continues 32-year holiday tradition
Isaiah Carpenter
Burglary suspect accused of attacking detention officers in Stephens County

Latest News

Hungry Hearts in Lawton is giving back this year by feeding the community a free Thanksgiving...
Hungry Hearts prep for Thanksgiving meal
While most people are gathering with friends and family for the holiday season, a group of...
Basic combat trainees spending the holiday season in the field
The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights
First Alert Weather 5PM
7News First Alert Weather: Unseasonably cool Thanksgiving with a widespread freeze on Black Friday morning