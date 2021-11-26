7News First Alert Weather: Clear skies, light winds, and cold air lead to freezing temperatures Black Friday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

The clearing skies we saw earlier this afternoon will continue to be clear as we head into the evening and overnight hours. This combined with light winds and a cold air mass behind yesterday’s cold front will allow for significant radiative cooling during the night. Early tomorrow morning all of Texoma will see below freezing temperatures, with most getting into the mid/upper 20s. Thankfully light winds will mean that wind chills will only be a couple degrees below the actual temperatures. Make sure to prep for the freezing conditions tomorrow morning.

Southerly wind flow along with an sunny skies will warm us back up to the 60s in the afternoon on Black Friday. There will be a slight temperature discrepancy across Texoma, with eastern counties staying in the low/mid 60s with more western areas getting up to the upper 60s and even low 70s.

Cloud coverage will increase overnight Friday and through the day on Saturday as we can expect partly cloudy skies to start off the weekend. A cold front will interact with parts of Texoma Saturday afternoon and evening, bringing rain chances for north Texas as any rainfall looks to remain south of the Red River. Isolated showers and non-severe storms are expected as most will stay dry through the weekend. Temperatures on Sunday will cool back down to the low 60s.

The start of next week will be sunny, dry, and warm due to an approaching high pressure ridge from the west that will get us up into the low 70s for Monday and Tuesday.

