Chance for Rain This Weekend, Mild Stretch After

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Chilly start to Black Friday as clear skies and a light wind has allowed for perfect radiative cooling conditions. Temperatures are in the mid-to-upper 20s across Texoma. Winds will pick up into the afternoon out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph. Temperatures will rebound nicely for all areas; low 60s in Eastern counties and upwards of low 70s in Western counties. Sunshine will prevail throughout until clouds filter up from the South in the afternoon and evening hours. Clouds shouldn’t get much passed the Red River until after sunset.

Tonight, clouds will continue to flow in, making for partly cloudy skies North of the Red River and mostly cloudy skies South. Wind will stay Southerly at 19-15 mph, which will keep temperatures a little more mild in upper 30s. We will remain dry through the early morning hours.

Rain begins to build in at about sunrise Saturday for the most Southern counties of Texoma. A few non-severe thunderstorms possible with this rain, and most rain will remain along and South of the Red River. Precipitation chances will last until a few hours after sunset Saturday. Areas like Lawton and Duncan may see a sprinkle or two, but most accumulations will be around a half of an inch in our Texas counties.

After the Rain moves through, a big high pressure system with a deep ridge will build in West of the Mississippi River, allowing for us to stay sunny, dry and mild as temperatures remain at or above average for the next several days, even some days at or above 70 degrees.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.