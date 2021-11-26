Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Chance for Rain This Weekend, Mild Stretch After

Near and South of the Red River can get some rain Saturday, a high and dry pattern sets in Sunday
By Reece Cole
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Chilly start to Black Friday as clear skies and a light wind has allowed for perfect radiative cooling conditions. Temperatures are in the mid-to-upper 20s across Texoma. Winds will pick up into the afternoon out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph. Temperatures will rebound nicely for all areas; low 60s in Eastern counties and upwards of low 70s in Western counties. Sunshine will prevail throughout until clouds filter up from the South in the afternoon and evening hours. Clouds shouldn’t get much passed the Red River until after sunset.

Tonight, clouds will continue to flow in, making for partly cloudy skies North of the Red River and mostly cloudy skies South. Wind will stay Southerly at 19-15 mph, which will keep temperatures a little more mild in upper 30s. We will remain dry through the early morning hours.

Rain begins to build in at about sunrise Saturday for the most Southern counties of Texoma. A few non-severe thunderstorms possible with this rain, and most rain will remain along and South of the Red River. Precipitation chances will last until a few hours after sunset Saturday. Areas like Lawton and Duncan may see a sprinkle or two, but most accumulations will be around a half of an inch in our Texas counties.

After the Rain moves through, a big high pressure system with a deep ridge will build in West of the Mississippi River, allowing for us to stay sunny, dry and mild as temperatures remain at or above average for the next several days, even some days at or above 70 degrees.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
Family identifies woman found dead in Lawton
Fire in Lawton causes over 1,000 PSO customers to lose power.
Fire causes power outages in Lawton
Woman trapped in vehicle after crash on Baseline Road
Woman trapped in vehicle after crash on Baseline Road
Isaiah Carpenter
Stephens County burglary suspect charged with murder in Comanche County
Liberty Theatre in Carnegie reopens after doors close for 18 months.
Historic theatre in Carnegie reopens after closing due to pandemic

Latest News

Woman trapped in vehicle after crash on Baseline Road
Woman trapped in vehicle after crash on Baseline Road
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Clear skies, light winds, and cold air lead to freezing temperatures Black Friday morning
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Weather 6pm