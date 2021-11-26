Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Person taken into custody after multi hour standoff in NW Lawton

The incident began around noon when police were dispatched to a reported domestic incident near...
The incident began around noon when police were dispatched to a reported domestic incident near NW 26th and Williams.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Gunfire was heard and a person was taken to the hospital in north Lawton as a barricaded subject kept police busy Friday afternoon.

The incident began around noon when police were dispatched to a reported domestic incident near NW 26th and Williams.

Officers on scene reported hearing a gun shot before surrounding the home.

Police say one shot was fired. Officers did not fire their weapons during the incident.

After some time, two people were allowed to exit the home. One person was taken to the hospital by an ambulance on scene. We have not been able to confirm the status of that person or what kind of injury they suffered.

Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs says police were in contact with a subject inside the home, but could not confirmed if anyone else was inside.

LPD evacuated neighbors near the home as a safety precaution and shut down roads in the area.

Officers took the subject into custody around 3:30 p.m.

You can count on us to bring you updates on this situations we get them.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
Family identifies woman found dead in Lawton
Woman trapped in vehicle after crash on Baseline Road
Woman trapped in vehicle after crash on Baseline Road
Fire in Lawton causes over 1,000 PSO customers to lose power.
Fire causes power outages in Lawton
Isaiah Carpenter
Stephens County burglary suspect charged with murder in Comanche County
Liberty Theatre in Carnegie reopens after doors close for 18 months.
Historic theatre in Carnegie reopens after closing due to pandemic

Latest News

First Alert Weather | Black Friday AM
Chance for Rain This Weekend, Mild Stretch After
Woman trapped in vehicle after crash on Baseline Road
Woman trapped in vehicle after crash on Baseline Road
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Clear skies, light winds, and cold air lead to freezing temperatures Black Friday morning
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time