Person taken into custody after multi hour standoff in NW Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Gunfire was heard and a person was taken to the hospital in north Lawton as a barricaded subject kept police busy Friday afternoon.

The incident began around noon when police were dispatched to a reported domestic incident near NW 26th and Williams.

Officers on scene reported hearing a gun shot before surrounding the home.

Police say one shot was fired. Officers did not fire their weapons during the incident.

After some time, two people were allowed to exit the home. One person was taken to the hospital by an ambulance on scene. We have not been able to confirm the status of that person or what kind of injury they suffered.

Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs says police were in contact with a subject inside the home, but could not confirmed if anyone else was inside.

LPD evacuated neighbors near the home as a safety precaution and shut down roads in the area.

Officers took the subject into custody around 3:30 p.m.

