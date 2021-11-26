Expert Connections
Woman trapped in vehicle after crash on Baseline Road

By Xavier McClure
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - First responders were called to a crash on Baseline Road this afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. between southeast Bethel Road and 165th Street.

According to our photographer on the scene a blue Ford Explorer was found wedged in between two trees with a woman trapped inside.

Bethel Road Fire Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cotton County Sheriff’s Office and Kirk’s all responded to the wreck.

You can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

