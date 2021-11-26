Woman trapped in vehicle after crash on Baseline Road

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - First responders were called to a crash on Baseline Road this afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. between southeast Bethel Road and 165th Street.

According to our photographer on the scene a blue Ford Explorer was found wedged in between two trees with a woman trapped inside.

Bethel Road Fire Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cotton County Sheriff’s Office and Kirk’s all responded to the wreck.

