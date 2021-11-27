Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Few showers possible for parts of Texoma tomorrow with another cold front moving through

Cool and dry air returns behind the cold front
By Noel Rehm
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, increasing clouds and not as cold with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

On Saturday, mostly cloudy with temperatures topping out in the mid 60s across southwest Oklahoma and temperatures several degrees cooler south of the Red River. A cut-off low will track near the Red River as it interacts with an approaching cold front allowing for the chance for scattered showers for areas mainly south of a Crowell-to-Wichita Falls line.

Behind the cold front a cool and dry air mass settles back in with temperatures topping out in the low 60s under lots of sunshine on Sunday. We will be under the influence of a upper level ridge, which will bring mild temperatures in the low 70s to kick off the upcoming workweek.

Temperatures are expected to remain above average with no rain expected for much of next week. A cold front that will move into the area early Friday morning which could bring the chance for a stray shower, overall models don’t hint at a lot of moisture being available at that time.

