Black Friday Shoppers Give Back

By Kaitlyn Deggs
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While shopping today’s Black Friday deals, shoppers at Walmart in Lawton got in the holiday spirit by donating to charity.

The Salvation Army is collecting these donations with their volunteer Bell-Ringers, who set up kettles outside of stores nationwide.

These donations go to help those who might need some extra assistance this year.

“These donations come in mainly for the kids and for setting up Christmas dinners, and bringing things in for people that maybe just lost their job and they have families, so this helps them,” said Karanga Oliver, a Salvation Army Bell-Ringer.

Oliver says that he is happy that the Salvation Army has already received lots of donations this year.

“It’s very great that all of these people have a good spirit of giving, they’re not letting this COVID thing bog them down, and they still have the opportunities and still have the passion to give, so we’re very thankful for that,” Oliver said.

He adds that seeing the reactions of the children donating makes it all worthwhile.

“I like doing it,” said Oliver. “Because I like seeing the smiles on the children’s faces when I ring the bell and they put the money in because I know they’re helping give to other children. They don’t even know it. They’re paying it forward.”

Oliver says that the Salvation Army is constantly looking for donations and volunteers.

For more information on the Salvation Army you are encouraged to visit their Facebook.

