Comanche nation members Conquer Mount Scott

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation tribal members and Comanche Nation chairman Mark Woommavovah conquered Mount Scott during a run this morning.

“We started at the bottom, at 9 ‘o clock,” Woommavovah said. “We ran to the top. Once we ran to the top, we came back down to the bottom.”

They were encouraged to run, but also had the option to walk or jog.

Woommavovah said he and Comanche Nation believes in health & fitness, and that it can change people’s lives.

”We brought our Comanche people out here, because we know that everything worth while is uphill,” Woommavovah said. “So, in order to challenge our Comanche people to live a healthier life for health and fitness, we conquered Mount Scott today.”

As as completion reward, the runners received a token and dry fit t-shirt as they came running down the mountain.

”We got out local community, our local business leaders, and our Inner Tribal Vision donated the shirts, Comanche Strong, stronger together and Numunu pride,” Woommavovah said.

Everyone was invited to join the run, tribal members and all the surrounding local communities.

Woommavovah said this event was a way of giving back to the community, allowing people from all over to be apart of something.

”Comanche strong, stronger together,” Woommavovah said.

To stay up to date with all future Comanche nation events, you can go to their Facebook page @THECOMANCHENATIONNEWS.

