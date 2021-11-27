Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (11/27 AM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Increasing cloud coverage today due to a cut-off low situated in north Mexico and far west Texas, bringing moisture to the southern plains. This combined with a cold front pushing into Texoma this afternoon will allow for isolated showers through the day, with a majority of the rainfall impacting counties south of the Red River. Highs today will be in the mid 60s with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tonight will start off cloudy but gradually clear by the early morning hours on Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 30s with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow will see a cool and dry air mass settle across the southern plains behind the cold front as temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow in the low 60s. Sunny skies with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

An upper-level ridge out west will keep us sunny and dry with temperatures above-average in the 70s through much of next week. Another cold front looks to move in on Friday, but models aren’t showing very ample moisture at this time, so expect a hit/miss shower at most as we look to be dry heading into next weekend.

