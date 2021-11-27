Expert Connections
Fort Sill Roller Hockey Team rolls into special game tomorrow

By Xavier McClure
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Matt Martin with the Fort Sill Roller Hockey Team explains how they are taking to the ice in Elmer Thomas Park for a special game.

The game is tomorrow, November 27th from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

After the game attendees can take photos with the players.

They will have future events at Elmer Thomas Park, beginning on December 4th, 11th and the 18th.

