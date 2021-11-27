Share Your Christmas This Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The annual KSWO Share Your Christmas will be held this Wednesday.

Donations from this event will go towards the Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank.

It will be held at both the Walmart on Sheridan Road and the Walmart on Quanah Parker Trailway in Lawton.

The event will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1st.

You can donate non-perishable food items and new toys.

