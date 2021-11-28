Altus hosting Battle of the Badges basketball tournament on Sunday

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - In Altus on Sunday, a few groups will compete in the Fourth Annual Battle of the Badges Basketball Tournament.

Officers from the Altus Police Department will take on firefighters from Altus Fire Department and members of the Altus Air Force Base Fire Department and 97th Security Forces.

It starts at the Altus High School gym at noon.

Admission is $5 per person, and all proceeds are going to benefit Kops and Kids Christmas.

