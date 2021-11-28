Dry and Warming Pattern Setting in for Several Days

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Temperatures today varied significantly due to cloud cover and rain. If you had rain, temps didn’t get out of the mid 50s. North of the Red River where it was dry and had less cloud cover, temperatures got as high as 68 degrees. Tonight, the rain will taper off after sunset and clouds will clear by midnight as a cold front dries and cools Texoma. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s to upper 30s. Winds will shift to out of the North by midnight with some gusts upwards of 20 mph.

Tomorrow, sunshine all day long but a little cooler after the front passes, temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s. A North wind at 5-10 mph.

This starts a dry pattern and a warming trend after this cold front. Temperatures will climb into the low-to-mid 70s as high pressure ridging dominates the western half of the U.S. We will see highs 10-15 degrees above average. Lows no colder than the low 40s all week as well.

