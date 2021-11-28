Duncan businesses offer discounts, goodies for Small Business Saturday

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - In Duncan, many people also supported small businesses for their “Small Business Saturday.”

The event was put on by Main Street Duncan, and stores up and down main street offered discounts and other goodies.

In Downtown Duncan, stores celebrated shopping local.

Boutique owner Pam Bruehl said that shopping the businesses in town not only helps keep people employed, but also provides for community charities.

“We hire so many local people, and that keeps them employed, it keeps your money in Stephens County, in Duncan,” Bruehl said. “Our Downtown Duncan has many awesome shops that support local events, schools charities.”

Bruehl adds that when people stay in Duncan to shop, they are buying from those who know the town, the best.

“When you shop local, you’re shopping with people who have grown up here in Duncan, we know everybody, we know all the causes here in Duncan, and it’s so nice when people come in that I haven’t seen since I maybe graduated high school with in 1978, and they come in and it’s like a reunion. I’ve always said, it’s kind of like come home to Downtown Duncan,” Bruehl said.

She adds that for those who might be on the fence about shopping in town, they can find a wide variety of local shops.

“You might be surprised when you come down at what all you can find downtown. It’s worth your time to come see us,” Bruehl said.

If you are interested in learning more about the Main Street Duncan association, you are encouraged to visit their website at mainstreetduncan.net.

