Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Feds apprehend stowaway on flight from Guatemala to Miami

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a news release.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities have taken into custody a 26-year-old man who apparently stowed away in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines flight that arrived at Miami International Airport.

The man was in the wheel well area when the flight arrived from Guatemala City, Guatemala, at 10:06 a.m. Saturday.

Law enforcement authorities met the plane due to a security issue.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a news release.

The agency says he was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The news release didn’t say whether he will face any charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident began around noon when police were dispatched to a reported domestic incident near...
Person taken into custody after multi hour standoff in NW Lawton
Patterson's served in many different roles during his time with ODOC, but he's made a lasting...
Lawton man celebrates 40 years with Department of Corrections
The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
Family identifies woman found dead in Lawton
Woman trapped in vehicle after crash on Baseline Road
Woman trapped in vehicle after crash on Baseline Road
Comanche Nation tribal members and Comanche Nation chairman Mark Woommavovah conquered Mount...
Comanche nation members Conquer Mount Scott

Latest News

The earthquake struck in northern Peru on Sunday morning.
USGS: Magnitude-7.5 earthquake strikes northern Peru
Officers from the Altus Police Department will take on firefighters from Altus Fire Department...
Altus hosting Battle of the Badges basketball tournament on Sunday
Boutique owner Pam Bruehl said that shopping the businesses in town not only helps keep people...
Duncan businesses offer discounts, goodies for Small Business Saturday
Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Netherlands, Australia find omicron variant as curbs spread